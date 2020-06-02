Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of May 16-31:

Arrests

Thomas Hourihan, 31, New Harbor, failure to appear, May 24.

Wade Jay, 43, Poland, violation of a protection order, May 30.

Robert Lear, 29, Whitefield, criminal threatening, May 22.

Nicholas Merry, 36, Wiscasset, probation violation, May 31.

John Salyers, 31, Wiscasset, assault on an officer, domestic violence assault – priors, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violating protective order, May 17.

Summons

Chad Duncan, 51, Newcastle, motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, May 24.

