Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of July 1-14:

Arrests

Angela Guptill, 31, Edgecomb, operating under the influence – one prior, violation of condition of release, July 13.

James Puterbaugh, 39, Wiscasset, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, July 8.

Summonses

Craig Amnott, 54, New Windsor, N.Y., speeding, July 3.

Della Barbato, 60, Amesbury, Mass., speeding, July 14.

Johnna Dehlinger, 57, Waldoboro, speeding, July 8.

Dain Gilliam, 27, Dresden, attaching false plates, July 13.

Amy James, 49, Somerset, N.J., speeding, July 3.

Steve Johnson, 57, Harpswell, speeding, July 4.

Robert Lamarre, 49, Bath, speeding, July 3.

Phyllis McDonald, 62, Woolwich, speeding, July 3.

Lancelot McMurrin, 37, Lisbon, speeding, July 3.

Nellie Moore, 63, Dresden, speeding, July 8.

Leon Thayer, 54, Brunswick, speeding, July 9.

Jennifer Watson, 38, Chelsea, speeding, July 3.

