Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset Police Report

at

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of July 1-14:

Arrests

Angela Guptill, 31, Edgecomb, operating under the influence – one prior, violation of condition of release, July 13.

James Puterbaugh, 39, Wiscasset, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, July 8.

Summonses

Craig Amnott, 54, New Windsor, N.Y., speeding, July 3.

Della Barbato, 60, Amesbury, Mass., speeding, July 14.

Johnna Dehlinger, 57, Waldoboro, speeding, July 8.

Dain Gilliam, 27, Dresden, attaching false plates, July 13.

Amy James, 49, Somerset, N.J., speeding, July 3.

Steve Johnson, 57, Harpswell, speeding, July 4.

Robert Lamarre, 49, Bath, speeding, July 3.

Phyllis McDonald, 62, Woolwich, speeding, July 3.

Lancelot McMurrin, 37, Lisbon, speeding, July 3.

Nellie Moore, 63, Dresden, speeding, July 8.

Leon Thayer, 54, Brunswick, speeding, July 9.

Jennifer Watson, 38, Chelsea, speeding, July 3.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company