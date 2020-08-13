Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset Police Report

at

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Aug. 1-12:

Arrests

Lorenzo Garcia, 37, Largo, Fla., warrant, Aug. 10.

Stuart Shane Wyman, 48, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, failing to stop for an officer, operating under the influence, violation of condition of release, Aug. 5.

Stuart Shane Wyman, 48, Wiscasset, violation of condition of release, Aug. 11.

Summonses

April Barker, 47, South Paris, attaching false plates, Aug. 12.

Kendall Brower, 23, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., hands-free violation, Aug. 5.

Ronald Gonyou, 47, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, Aug. 6.

Crystal Harrington, 34, Woolwich, attaching false plates, Aug. 5.

Georgia Hegner, 27, Norwell, Mass., speeding, Aug. 5.

Wyatt Wilson, 43, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, Aug. 8.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company