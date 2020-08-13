Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Aug. 1-12:

Arrests

Lorenzo Garcia, 37, Largo, Fla., warrant, Aug. 10.

Stuart Shane Wyman, 48, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, failing to stop for an officer, operating under the influence, violation of condition of release, Aug. 5.

Stuart Shane Wyman, 48, Wiscasset, violation of condition of release, Aug. 11.

Summonses

April Barker, 47, South Paris, attaching false plates, Aug. 12.

Kendall Brower, 23, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., hands-free violation, Aug. 5.

Ronald Gonyou, 47, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, Aug. 6.

Crystal Harrington, 34, Woolwich, attaching false plates, Aug. 5.

Georgia Hegner, 27, Norwell, Mass., speeding, Aug. 5.

Wyatt Wilson, 43, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, Aug. 8.

