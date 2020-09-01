Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Aug. 14-31:

Arrests

Nicole Alexander, 40, Dresden, failure to provide correct name/date of birth, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of condition of release, Aug. 15.

Joseph Chapman, 54, Wiscasset, failing to stop for an officer, operating under the influence, unlawful possession of drugs, Aug. 14.

Lindsay Easterling, 32, Bath, operating under the influence, Aug. 15.

Paul Foley, 50, Wiscasset, operating under the influence, Aug. 27.

Clarence Gallup, 61, Wiscasset, operating under the influence, Aug. 31.

Cainin Griffin, 23, Wiscasset, operating under the influence — one prior, Aug. 19.

Kevin Joslyn, 43, Wiscasset, hindering apprehension, Aug. 15.

Michael MacDonald, 30, Dresden, violation of a protection order, Aug. 19.

Stephen Main, 21, Jefferson, attaching false plates, operating after suspension, violation of condition of release, Aug. 19.

Joseph Marco, 51, Phippsburg, warrant — failure to appear, out of Sagadahoc County, Aug. 26.

Christina Matos, 20, Standish, theft by unauthorized use of property, Aug. 21.

Stephen Poore, 50, Portland, disorderly conduct, violation of condition of release, Aug. 28.

Hunter Proctor, 23, Wiscasset, violation of condition of release, Aug. 19.

Summonses

Kimberly Ha, 20, Portland, minor consuming liquor, Aug. 21.

Connor Heflin, 22, Dresden, failure to register a motor vehicle, Aug. 27.

Joshua Golden, 21, Waldoboro, operating without a license, Aug. 14.

Juvenile, criminal mischief, Aug. 14.

Juvenile, minor consuming liquor, Aug. 21.

Kenneth Kennedy-Patterson, 74, Wiscasset, disorderly conduct, Aug. 14.

Kyle MacDougall, 41, Waldoboro, unlawful possession of drugs, Aug. 22.

Eric Roupe, 33, Woolwich, failure to register a motor vehicle, Aug. 26.

Accidents

Aug. 14: Officer Cory Hubert responded to a two-vehicle accident on Gardiner Road. Paul Holland, 50, of Gorham, was driving his 2011 Subaru north and came to a stop. Stephanie Stiles, 71, of Wellesley, Mass., was driving her 2014 Subaru behind Holland and rear-ended Holland’s vehicle.

Aug. 16: Officer Thomas Hoepner responded to a two-vehicle accident on Bath Road. Stephen Rines, 68, of Wiscasset, was driving his 2012 Nissan pickup truck south on Bath Road when Daniel Breen, 38, of Cushing, driving his 1998 Ford pickup, pulled onto the roadway from the gas station in front of Rines. Rines was unable to avoid Breen and Breen’s vehicle sideswiped Rines’ vehicle.

Aug. 22: Officer Nathan Wilhoite responded to a two-vehicle accident on Bath Road. Lance Croxford, 79, of Wiscasset, was driving his Hyundai Accent north on Bath Road. Thomas Theriault, 69, of Wiscasset, driving his Subaru Outback, attempted to turn left out of Dunkin’ Donuts and struck Croxford’s vehicle.

