Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Sept. 1-14:

Arrests

Brianna Breton, 18, Auburn, warrant, Sept. 4.

Darian Crawford, 25, Bradford, Mass., operating under the influence, Sept. 6.

Barbara Jasczak, 64, Dracut, Mass., operating under the influence, Sept. 4.

Michael Mellin, 67, Wiscasset, operating under the influence, Sept. 5.

Julie Mitchell, 52, Wiscasset, warrant, Sept. 3.

Steven Poore, 51, Anchorage, Alaska, criminal trespass, violation of condition of release, Sept. 2.

Steven Poore, 51, Anchorage, Alaska, criminal trespass, violation of condition of release, Sept. 3.

Summonses

Brian Chadwick, 27, Waldoboro, operating after suspension, Sept. 4.

Kasey Cromwell, 27, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, Sept. 4.

Benjamin Dauphin, 33, Wiscasset, failure to register motor vehicle, operating after suspension, Sept. 4.

Jeshua Dorsey, 33, Portland, failure to register motor vehicle, Sept. 10.

Richard Hopper, 57, Westport Island, failure to register motor vehicle, Sept. 11.

Keith Lavallee, 57, Bowdoinham, operating with an expired license, Sept. 8.

Sean Pinkham, 32, Wiscasset, attaching false plates, Sept. 7.

Emile Sternbach, 25, Cambridge, Mass., criminal speeding, Sept. 13.

Amanda Wallace, 38, Jefferson, operating after suspension, Sept. 12.

Accidents

Sept. 6: Officer Nathan Wilhoite responded to a one-vehicle accident on Westport Island Bridge Road. Darian Crawford, 25, of Bradford, Mass., was driving toward Birch Point Road when she went off the road. The vehicle came to rest in a wooded area. No injuries were reported.

Sept. 10: Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Shaw’s Supermarket parking lot. Aaron Oulette, 26, of Houlton, made an improper turn and struck a parked car owned by Robert Pontau, 67, of Wiscasset. No injuries were reported.

Sept. 12: Officer Thomas Hoepner responded to a two-vehicle crash on Fowle Hill Road. Peter West, 56, of Wiscasset, was driving north. While attempting to make a left turn, he failed to yield the right of way and struck a vehicle operated by John Nelson, 56, of Wiscasset. Minor injuries were reported.

