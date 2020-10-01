Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Sept. 15-30:

Arrests

Luke Morse, 28, Wiscasset, warrant out of Lincoln County, Sept. 17.

Kevin Wenzel, 21, Wiscasset, warrant out of Lincoln County, Sept. 29.

Summonses

Devin Alexander, 31, Wiscasset, false attachment of plates, Sept. 15.

Anthony Canapetti, 28, Auburn, driving to endanger, Sept. 18.

Richard Cash, 54, Poland, failure to register a motor vehicle, Sept. 15.

Douglas Davis, 31, Westport Island, operating after suspension with one prior, Sept. 15.

Juvenile, operating a vehicle without a license, Sept. 17.

Elaine Moore, 76, Wiscasset, leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident, Sept. 29.

Christopher Perkins, 37, Dresden, forgery, theft, Sept. 16.

Accidents

Sept. 18: Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a crash on Birch Point Road. Donald Lovering, 43, of Augusta, was driving east when a deer ran out in front of him. No injuries were reported.

Sept. 21: Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a two-vehicle accident. Jody Mills, 60, of Wiscasset, was driving south on Bath Road when he was rear-ended by Jay Edson, 57, of Freeport. Minor injuries were reported.

Sept. 23: Chief Hesseltine responded to a pedestrian vs. car accident in the Shaw’s Supermarket parking lot. Marjorie Pooler, 86, of Wiscasset, was exiting the Shaw’s parking lot when she struck a pedestrian. Minor injuries were reported.

Sept. 29: Chief Hesseltine responded to a crash on Gardiner Road. Elaine Moore, 76, of Wiscasset, was driving north. Moore attempted to turn left but failed to yield the right of way and struck a southbound vehicle operated by Rosemary Tyrrell, 59, of Richmond. No injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

