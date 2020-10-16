Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Oct. 1-14:

Arrests

Kenneth Carlson, 58, The Villages, Fla., operating under the influence, Oct. 3.

Elsie Cowing, 29, Wiscasset, warrant out of Kennebec County, Oct. 1.

Cainin Griffin, 23, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, eluding an officer, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of condition of release, Oct. 1.

Jazmine Hummel, 24, Bath, burglary of a motor vehicle, violation of condition of release, Oct. 13.

Jazmine Hummel, 24, Bath, theft by unauthorized use of property, violation of condition of release, Oct. 11.

Michael Waldo, 47, Augusta, operating under the influence, Oct. 2.

Summonses

Brian Chadwick, 27, Bowdoinham, operating after suspension, Oct. 1.

Jazmine Hummel, 24, Bath, theft by unauthorized use of property, Oct. 1.

Chasity Keizer, 40, Owls Head, attachment of false plates, Oct. 2.

Peter Sniffen, 42, Alna, operating with an expired license, Oct. 5.

Accidents

Oct. 2: Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a one-car accident on Bath Road. Alan Reder, 77, was driving east when his windshield fogged up, causing him to strike a telephone pole. Minor injuries were reported.

Oct. 3: Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-car accident on Bath Road. Timothy Thompson, 54, of Wiscasset, was towing a trailer and stopped in traffic. The trailer’s lights were not functioning properly and Chasity Keizer, 40, of Owls Head, struck the rear of the trailer. No injuries were reported.

Oct. 12: Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-car accident at the intersection of Huntoon Hill Road and Fowle Hill Road. James Kilbride, 60, of Old Orchard Beach, was backing up westbound when he missed a left turn onto Huntoon Hill Road and hit a vehicle operated by Alan Adams, 69, of Cape Coral, Fla. No injuries were reported.

