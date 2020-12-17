Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Dec. 1-15:

Arrests

James Bergman, 39, Wiscasset, operating after revocation with one prior, operating under the influence with one prior, violation of condition of release, Dec. 14.

Philip Davis, 30, Buxton, operating under the influence, Dec. 11.

Summons

Matthew Fisher, 54, Poland, attaching false plates, Dec. 4.

Accidents

Dec. 7: Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Birch Point Road and Ready Point Road. Andrea Doray, 19, of Dresden, was driving west and attempting a left turn when she did not yield the right of way. Doray struck a vehicle being operated by Mark Jacobs, 53, of Portland. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 8: Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Irving station. Christopher Deniger, 28, of Sanford, was backing up when he struck a vehicle driven by Patrick Rogers, 36, of Nobleboro. No injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

