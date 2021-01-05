Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Dec. 15-31:

Arrests

Dean Caton, 23, Wiscasset, assault, Dec. 31.

Lawrence Eckert, 47, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Dec. 26.

Matthew Sampson, 53, Wiscasset, domestic violence criminal threatening with priors, Dec. 20.

Summonses

Michael Capriole, 55, Wiscasset, harassment by telephone, Dec. 29.

Joaquim Cardoso, 23, Central Falls, R.I., criminal speeding, Dec. 29.

Derek Dichiara, 29, Belgrade, assault, Dec. 28.

Alton Lane, 21, Bar Mills, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release, Dec. 22.

Casey Leavitt, 29, Wiscasset, operating with suspended registration, Dec. 28.

Accidents

Dec. 19: Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a one-vehicle accident on Old Stage Road. Jackson Fuller, 17, of Woolwich, was driving south when, due to road conditions, he lost control, slid off the road, and sideswiped a telephone pole. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 19: Officer Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle accident on Bath Road. Lester Percy, 65, of Westport Island, was driving south on Bath Road into the path of a vehicle driven by Timothy Harrington, 51, of Houston, Texas. Harrington was unable to avoid Percy and their vehicles collided. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 30: Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle accident on Main Street. Stephen Willis, 52, of Warren, was driving north on Main Street when a vehicle operated by John Fitch, 74, of Boothbay, crossed the centerline and struck Willis’ vehicle. Fitch left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant. Minor injuries were reported.

Dec. 30: Officer Scott Getchell responded to a deer vs. motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gardiner Road and Huntoon Hill Road. Kristoffer Goranson, 31, of Augusta, was driving north when two deer entered the roadway. Goranson was able to avoid the first deer, but struck the second one. No injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

