Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of April 1-15:

Arrests

Mary-Grace Gillman, 28, Wiscasset, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest, April 12.

Stephen Smith, 51, Topsham, criminal threatening, April 6.

Evelyn Underwood, 24, Bath, warrant out of Lincoln County for failure to appear, April 14.

Jeremy Wyman, 41, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, operating under the influence, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, April 13.

Summonses

Adam Bickford, 34, Cushing, operating with a suspended registration, April 6.

Matthew Daniels, 37, Bristol, failure to register a motor vehicle, April 5.

Daniel Dinsmore, 26, Walpole, operating after suspension, April 13.

Tametha Ellis, 40, Nobleboro, operating after license suspension, April 2.

Arthur Leavitt, 40, Wiscasset, failure to register a motor vehicle, April 13.

Shawn McCullogh, 50, Boothbay Harbor, failure to register a motor vehicle, April 5.

Alan McLaughlin, 79, Newcastle, failure to register motor vehicle, April 13.

Jack Proverb, 40, Waldoboro, failure to register a motor vehicle, April 6.

Angela Quirion, 32, Newcastle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, April 3.

Zoie Sprague, 23, Wiscasset, failure to register a motor vehicle, April 6.

Brent Verney, 30, Jefferson, operating after suspension, April 5.

Jeremy Willis, 27, Wiscasset, failure to register a motor vehicle, April 14.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

