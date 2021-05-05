Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of April 1-15:

Arrests

Burton Blackman, 36, Wiscasset, disorderly conduct, terrorizing, April 20.

Grant Giles, 22, New Gloucester, operating under the influence, April 26.

Casey Leavitt, 29, Wiscasset, failure to stop for an officer, operating after suspension, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release, April 20.

Steven Lutes, 35, Wiscasset, assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest, April 29.

Douglas Mazanec, 54, Warren, operating under the influence, April 23.

Tyler Peters, 25, Cushing, operating under the influence (one prior), April 21.

Tyler Ward, Damariscotta, operating under the influence, April 26.

Xantha Morse Widbiller, 34, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, April 25.

Xantha Morse Widbiller, 34, Wiscasset, violation of condition of release, April 26.

Summonses

Abel Bryer, 22, Boothbay, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, April 22.

Taylor Delano, 21, Wiscasset, operating after revocation, April 17.

Matthew Graff, 51, Newcastle, failure to register a motor vehicle, April 17.

Mccarthy Huffard, 22, Cape Elizabeth, failure to register a motor vehicle, April 23.

Michael Irons, 52, Saco, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, April 21.

Heather Joslyn, 37, Chelsea, criminal speeding, April 27.

Richard Lutes, 80, Wiscasset, criminal threatening, hindering apprehension, April 30.

Thomas Peaslee, 30, Wiscasset, operating a motor vehicle without registration, April 27.

Rebecca Rogers, 45, Boothbay Harbor, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, April 30.

Accident

April 20: Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a two-vehicle accident on Main Street. Nancy Sanborn, 56, of South Portland, was driving south. Wyatt Brown, 19, of Yarmouth, was following Sanborn too closely and struck the rear of her vehicle. No injuries were reported.

