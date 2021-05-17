Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of May 1-15:

Arrests

Tobin Burnham, 40, Bristol, disorderly conduct, failure to register a motor vehicle, operating after license suspension, operating under the influence — two priors, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, terrorizing, violation of condition of release, May 1.

Kasey Irish, 37, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, operating under the influence — one prior, May 11.

Scott James, 30, Wiscasset, warrant out of Cumberland County, May 5.

Christopher Norton, 25, Augusta, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violation of condition of release, May 12.

Benjamin Schutte, 19, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, May 14.

Jeremy Wyman, 41, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation of condition of release, May 12.

Stuart Wyman, 49, Wiscasset, operating under the influence — two priors, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of condition of release, May 9.

Summonses

Raymond Brilliant, 59, West Bath, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, May 14.

Kenneth Jackson, 52, Portland, operating after license suspension, operating with a suspended registration, May 3.

Jody Mills, 61, Wiscasset, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, May 4.

Dale Ricker, 59, Westport Island, operating after license suspension, May 3.

Kelsey Small, 33, Belgrade, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, May 13.

George Westgate, 53, Whitefield, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, May 13.

Accidents

On May 8, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Shaw’s parking lot. Kelley Lester, 59, of Westport Island, was turning right out of her parking spot. She turned too sharply, striking a parked vehicle owned by Sylvia Leavitt, 71, of Boothbay. No injuries were reported.

On May 15, Officer Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle accident on Main Street. A vehicle operated by Janice Nicol, 66, of Newtown, Pa., was stopped on Main Street. Kathryn Swain, 67, of Edgecomb, struck Nicol’s vehicle in the rear. No injuries were reported.

