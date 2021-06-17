Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of June 1-15:

Arrests

Melanie Ashton, 44, Wiscasset, violation of conditions of release and operating under the influence — one prior, June 6.

Brandon Blakely, 30, Gardiner, driving to endanger, criminal threatening, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, disorderly conduct (loud or unreasonable noise), June 10.

Robert Washburn, 23, Wiscasset, driving to endanger and violation of conditions of release, June 13.

Stuart Wyman, 49, Wiscasset, violation of conditions of release and an arrest warrant, June 6.

Summons

Benjamin Dauphin, 34, Wiscasset, violation of conditions of release and operating after license suspension, June 8.

Amber Golden, 28, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, June 11.

Kimberly Huerth, 40, Rockland, criminal speeding, June 14.

Stuart Wyman, 49, Wiscasset, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension, June 1.

Accidents

June 7: Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Ashton Foster, 16, of Round Pond, was traveling north when he drifted into the southbound lane, striking a vehicle driven by Daniel Eneguess, 65, of Peterborough, N.H., head-on. Minor injuries were reported.

June 8: Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Benjamin Dauphin, 34, of Wiscasset, was traveling westbound following the roadway when he failed to yield right of way to Suzette Cozad, 54, of Brunswick. No injuries were reported.

June 9: Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road at the Clipper Mart. David Hodson, 35, of Boothbay, was backing out of a parking spot and struck a vehicle operated by Nichole Brazee, 19, of Bath. No injuries were reported.

June 12: Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Marisa Agger, 25, of Windham, was travelling south following a vehicle operated by Harold Shea, 73, of Wiscasset, when Shea began to slow due to traffic. Agger failed to slow down and struck the rear of Shea’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

