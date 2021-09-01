Wiscasset Police Report

Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Aug. 16-31:

Arrests

Nicholas Worthing 33, Pittston, arrest warrant out of Kennebec County, Aug. 18.

Clarence Gallup, 62, Whitefield, violation of conditions of release, Aug. 18.

Jeremy Safford, 38, Waldoboro, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 20.

Adam Benner, 35, Waldoboro, violation of conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating after license suspension, Aug. 23.

Summonses

Donald Miller, 77, Andover, Mass., criminal speeding, Aug. 16.

Kiara Perez-Soland, 20, Rockland, driving to endanger, Aug. 17.

Joshua Shorey, 34, Alna, driving to endanger, Aug. 18.

Michael Pinkham, 39, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 19.

Rose Ayers, 32, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking/transfer, Aug. 20.

Susan Doray, 37, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking/transfer, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (two charges), Aug. 20.

Samantha Plourd, 30, Farmingdale, OUI-drugs, Aug. 22.

Nicole Brann, 27, Waldoboro, violation of conditions of release, Aug. 23.

Michael Eckert, 46, Wiscasset, operating after habitual offender revocation, Aug. 25.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Aug. 17, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a one-vehicle accident on Bath Road. Kiara Perez-Soland, 20, of Rockland, was travelling west on Bath Road, when she attempted to pass a vehicle. Perez-Soland then swerved to avoid a head on collision, and continued off the left side of the road, striking a telephone pole. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 18, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle accident on Bath Road. Joshua Brewer, 29, of Wiscasset, was travelling west on Bath Road when he became distracted and crossed over the centerline, striking a vehicle operated by Rebecca Warren, 45, of Berwick. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 20, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Wiscasset Ford. Deborah Macdonald, 61, of Damariscotta, was backing out of a parking space, when the vehicle she was operating struck a vehicle operated by Kody Sturdevant, 18, of Leeds. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 31, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle accident on Bath Road. Chelsea Burnham, 30, of Waldoboro, was travelling northbound when she failed to yield right-of-way and pulled into the path of a vehicle driven eastbound by Rachael Seda-Ruiz, 28, of Bath. Minor injuries were reported.

