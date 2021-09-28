Wiscasset Police Report

Wiscasset Police reports the following activity for Sept. 1-15:

Arrests

Amanda Crockett, 34, of Woolwich, operating under the influence, Sept. 3.

Henry Hynes, 26, of Rockland, operating under the influence, Sept. 5.

Dylan Young, 51, of Wiscasset, aggravated assault, assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Sept. 6.

Eric Cronk, 36, of Newcastle, arrest warrant, Sept. 6.

Patrick Wemuth, 33, of Dresden, violation of conditions of release, Sept. 11.

Summonses

Levi Swan, 27, of Bath, operating after suspension with 3 priors, Sept. 3.

Donald Jones, 73, of Wiscasset, assault, Sept. 4.

John Jones, 51, of Auburn, eluding an officer, operating under the influence, and driving to endanger, Sept. 11.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Sept. 1, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle accident on Willow Lane. Katherine Martin Savage, age 79 of Wiscasset, was travelling west on Willow Lane when she had to brake hard for a vehicle leaving a driveway. Christopher Clifford, age 34 of Dresden, was following behind Martin Savage and was unable to brake in time, striking the rear of Martin Savage’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Sept. 4, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle accident on Gardiner Road. Edwin Stockford, age 56 of Wiscasset, was backing up and struck a parked vehicle, owned by Jonathan Dickson, age 38 of Waldoboro. No injuries were reported.

On Sept. 9, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle accident on Water Street. Yvonne Stanton, age 72 of Woolwich, was pulling in front of a parked vehicle, owned by Lamorena Martin, age 69 of Vellejo, Calif. and struck Martin’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Sept. 9, Officer Nathan Willhoite, responded to a single vehicle accident on Middle Street. Sarah Fraser, age 41 of Damariscotta, was travelling southbound when she went off the road. No injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

