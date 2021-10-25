Wiscasset Police report the following activity from Oct. 1-15:

Arrests

Albert L. Pinkham, 45, Wiscasset, outstanding warrant, Oct. 2.

Cortney Harris, 30, Wiscasset, domestic violence aggravated assault and domestic violence reckless conduct, Oct. 3.

Nathan R. Herald, 32 of Wiscasset, was arrested for refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Oct. 6.

Duane G. Natale, 43, Rockland, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating after license suspension and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Oct. 7.

James F. Gregoire, 61, Claremont, NH, OUI (alcohol), failing to stop for officer and falsifying physical evidence, Oct. 8.

Lhea A. Sellick, 37, Wiscasset, arrest warrant, Oct. 9.

Jesseca L. Arsenault, 41, Edgecomb, OUI (alcohol) and driving to endanger, Oct. 10.

Timothy J. Peaslee, 28, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Oct. 13.

Summonses

Andrew Fogg, 36, Warren, harassment by telephone, Oct. 2.

Jason St. Pierre, 38, Wiscasset, failure to make oral or written accident report and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, Oct. 3.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Oct. 3, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to single vehicle accident at Boudin Road. Jason St. Pierre, age 38 of Wiscasset, was traveling North on Bath Road when he became distracted and left the roadway striking a tree. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 4, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two vehicle accident at Gardiner Road. Michael Milton 67, of Warren, was turning left onto Washington Street from Gardiner Road and struck the vehicle of Tammy C. Duncan 53, of Wiscasset. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 4, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a single vehicle accident on Bath Road. Michael Brewer 63, of Boothbay Harbor, was traveling north on Bath Road when he dozed off with the sun shining in the cab of his truck and struck the guardrail. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 6, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a single vehicle accident at First Federal on Bath Road. Margaret Reed 74, of Yarmouth, was entering the drive-thru when she struck a support pole. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 9, Officer Patrick Mitchell responded to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Bath Road and Line Drive. Kasie Brewer 25, of Wiscasset, was driving northbound on Old Bath Road when she struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 10, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a two vehicle accident on Bath Road. Jesseca Arsenault 41, of Edgecomb, was travelling south following a vehicle operated by Ronald Leeman 79, of Wiscasset, when he stopped to turn left into a parking lot. Arsenault failed to stop in time, striking the rear of Leeman’s vehicle and continuing south until hitting a rock and coming to a stop. No injuries were reported.

