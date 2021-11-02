Wiscasset Police Report

Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity from Oct. 16-30. Police responded to 305 calls for service in October.

Arrests

Michael Squillace, 43, Woolwich, operating under the influence (alcohol), refusing to submit to arrest/detention, driving to endanger, and refusing to sign criminal summons, Oct. 16.

Summonses

Amelia Jordan, 30, Bristol, violating condition of release and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Oct. 17

Motor vehicle crashes

On Oct. 16, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two vehicle crash in the parking lot of Garden Island Cleaners. Timothy Stewart, 57, of Arrowsic was backing up and struck the legally parked vehicle of Bonnie Leon, 71, of Pittston. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 17, Officer Patrick Mitchell responded to a two vehicle crash on the Gibbs Road. Courtney Allen, 30, of Wiscasset, was traveling north on Gibbs Road when her vehicle struck the truck and trailer of Jeremy Johnson, 43, of Bath. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 19, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two vehicle crash on Bath Road. Paula Foye, 57, of Wiscasset, operating a town of Wiscasset school bus was at the intersection of Lee Street and Bath Road. As she pulled onto the Bath Road she struck the vehicle of Peter Worthly, 61, of Grant, Fla. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 22, Office James Read responded to a one vehicle crash on Bath Road. Cynthia Roach of Wiscasset, was traveling north on Bath Road when a deer stepped into the road. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 23, Officer Willhoite responded to a one vehicle crash in Wiscasset on private property. A 17-year-old juvenile of Wiscasset was driving off road when he struck a tree. No injuries were reported.

