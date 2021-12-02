Wiscasset Police Report

Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 14-29:

Arrests

Mark H. Rosebrook, 46, Wiscasset, violation of protective order, Nov. 17.

Matthew R. Norris, 37, Georgetown, operating under the influence (alcohol) and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Nov. 19.

George Dorr, 62, Dresden, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 19.

Angela Guptill, 33, Edgecomb, violating conditions of release and permit attachment of false plates, Nov. 19.

Summonses

Pasquale Lapomarda IV, 21, Portland, passing a roadblock, aggravated criminal mischief, failing to stop for officer, reckless conduct with dangerous weapon and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Nov. 15.

Wendy D. Couture, 33, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating conditions of release, Nov. 16.

Hayley M. Jacques, 24, Alna, operating vehicle without license, Nov. 18.

Charles A. Lopez, 54, of Bowdoinham, operating vehicle with expired license (over 90 days), Nov. 19.

Alyssa L. Emerick, 20, Edgecomb, operation with suspended registration, Nov. 19.

Bryan R. Gregory, 68, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 21.

Aidan M. Foley, 18, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, Nov. 21.

Wendy D. Couture, 33, Wiscasset, failure to wear safety belt, operation vehicle without insurance, operating while license suspended or revoked, and violating conditions of release, Nov. 29.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Nov. 13 Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a one-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Christy Tarbox, 31, of Brunswick, was backing out of a private driveway when she went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 13, Officer Patrick Mitchell responded to a one-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Isaac Peterson, 49, of Alna, was traveling north on the Bath Road when a deer stepped into the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 19, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bath Road and Old Ferry Road. Allen Small, 37, of Westport Island, was turning left onto Bath Road from Old Ferry Road and failed to yield to Bruce Coryell, 68, of Lisbon Falls, who was traveling eastbound on Bath Road. Minor injuries were reported.

On Nov. 22, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Carol Morgan, 80, of Pittston, was traveling northbound changing lanes and failed to yield right-of-way to Rocky Mills, 59, of Dresden. Minor injuries were reported.

On Nov. 24, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a one-vehicle crash on Lowelltown Road. Kelsey Hammond, 27, of Waterville, was traveling southbound when a deer stepped into the road. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 27, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Cristal Bryant, 45, of Round Pond, was stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross and Bonnie Rukin, 77, of Camden, failed to stop in time and hit Bryant. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 27, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a one-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Ashley Martin, 29, of Damariscotta, was traveling south on Gardiner Road when a dog ran out and she was unable to avoid it. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 27, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a one-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Colby Torre, 27, of Wiscasset was turning left onto Bath Road from Page Avenue and went into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 29, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a one-vehicle crash on Beechnut Hill Road. Wendy Couture, 33, of Wiscasset, was traveling southbound when she left the roadway and struck a tree. Minor injuries were reported.

