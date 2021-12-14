Wiscasset Police Report

Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 1-13:

Summonses

Norma Jean Weeks, 64, Boothbay, operating after license suspension and violation conditions of release, Dec. 3.

Jeremy Derose, 27, Vassalboro, terrorizing, violating condition of release and failure to provide correct name, address, DOB, Dec. 4.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Dec. 3 Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash in a private parking lot. Norma Jean Weeks, 64, of Boothbay was parking her vehicle next to the legally parked vehicle of Kathleen L. Heaton, 65, of Edgecomb when she struck the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Dec. 6, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Daryl Leeman, 50, of Jefferson, was operating northbound and pulled crossways in the road to back into a private driveway. John Field, 49, of Boothbay was traveling northbound stopped when Leeman struck his vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Dec. 7, Sgt. Hatch responded to a one-vehicle crash on Alna Road. Samantha Cote, 22, of Chaplin, Conn., struck a deer when it stepped into the roadway. No injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

