Wiscasset Police Report

Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity Feb. 7-21:

Arrests

Kyndall Schmidt, 37, Boothbay, operating under the influence (alcohol), Feb. 15.

Savannah Chamberlain, 27, Wiscasset, fugitive from justice, Feb. 16.

Christopher Upton, 45, Norway, theft by unauthorized taking or theft and violating conditions of release, Feb. 19.

Summonses

Douglas Davis, 32, Westport, operating after license suspension, Feb. 9.

Lhea Sellick, 37, Wiscasset, violation of protective order, Feb. 10.

Corey Main, 46, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 15.

Teague Adams, 41, Bowdoin, violation conditions of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 16.

Matthew Tisbert, 36, Alna, theft by unauthorized taking or theft, Feb. 17.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Feb. 4, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Gardiner and Bath roads. The traffic lights were flashing due to weather conditions. Douglas Davis, 32, of Westport, was travelling south, swerved when the vehicle in front of him stopped suddenly and struck Robert Ackley, 79, of Brunswick, who failed to yield the right of way. No injuries were reported.

On Feb. 5. Sgt. Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash in a private parking lot. Alyssa Monfiletto, 28, of Dresden, was legally parked, and Eola Griffin, 58, of Jefferson, pulled in next to Monfiletto and struck the side of the vehicle with a plow. No injuries were reported.

On Feb. 7, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a one-vehicle crash on the Alna Road. David Mosher, 41, of Alna, was traveling southbound following the roadway when he struck black ice and exited the roadway striking a telephone pole. Minor injuries were reported.

On Feb. 8, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Cormac Miller, 26, of Bremen, was traveling westbound following the roadway when Francis Mclaughlin, 77, of West Bath, failed to yield the right of way. No injuries were reported.

On Feb. 9, Sgt. Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Risa Callan, 40, of Boothbay, was stopped in traffic, and a juvenile of Wiscasset, struck the rear of Callan’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Feb. 14, Officer Barnes responded to a one-vehicle crash on Bradford Road. Melannee Laramee, 63, of Wiscasset, was travelling northbound when a deer ran across the road and was struck. No injuries were reported.

