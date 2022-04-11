Wiscasset Police Report

Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity from March 21 to April 1:

Arrests

Brittany J. Lilly, 33, Dresden, operating after license suspension, March 21.

Nicholas F. Presby, 40, Wiscasset, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, March 21.

Kasey Cromwell, 26, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating conditions of release, March 21.

Carla Warren, 30, Pittston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, use of drug paraphernalia and violating condition of release, March 23.

Eric Simmons, 34, Pittston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and use of drug paraphernalia, March 23.

Joshua Shirey, 37, Dresden, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 29.

Motor vehicle crashes

On March 20, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a crash on Bath Road. Nathan McDonald, 24, of Wiscasset, was traveling southbound following the roadway when he ran off the roadway and struck the guardrail. No injuries reported.

On March 21, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Denise Carver, 48 of Westport Island, was traveling eastbound following the roadway. Lindsey Carnes, 45, of Wiscasset, was northbound starting in traffic and failed to yield the right of way. No injuries reported.

On March 30, Sergeant Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Lowelltown Road. Aaron Cook, 34, of Wiscasset, was traveling southbound on Lowelltown Road, Izak Fisher, 23, of Augusta was traveling eastbound on Indian Road and failed to stop at the stop sign striking Cook. No injuries reported.

