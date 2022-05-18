Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of May 1-15:

Arrests

Taylor Delano, 22, Wiscasset, operating after habitual offender revocation, May 3.

Joshua Watkis, 45, Alna, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 3.

Stuart C. S. Wyman, 31, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, May 5.

Trishia Fontaine, 43, Wiscasset, criminal threatening and reckless conduct with dangerous weapon, May 9.

Lhea A. Sellick, 38, Woolwich, operation of defective vehicle, May 9.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On May 9, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. A juvenile was traveling north on Gardiner Road making a left, drove over the curb, became entangled in a telephone pole guide wire and caused the pole to snap falling on the vehicle. Minor injuries reported.

On May 14, Officer Emily Christiansen responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Joseph Fitch, 36, of Wiscasset, was traveling south on Bath Road and was struck by Dennis Soule, 77, of Wiscasset, who was making a left onto Bath Road. Minor injuries were reported.

