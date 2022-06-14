Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of May 16 through June 15:

Arrests

John Mackenzie, 53, Wiscasset, failure to register vehicle and attaching false plates, May 17.

Meredith Anderson, 25, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, May 18.

Jennica Miller, 30, Friendship, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 19.

Matthew Churchill, 29, Alna, passing stopped school bus, May 19.

Steven Lutes, 36, Wiscasset, violation of protection from abuse order, May 20.

James Ellis, 43, Wiscasset, aggravated assault, May 22.

Gary Blau, 77, Dresden, driving to endanger, May 22.

James Bergman, 40, Bath, domestic violence criminal threatening, May 23.

Derek Graves, 31, Brunswick, theft by deception, May 23.

Gary Joslyn, 47, Wiscasset, operation after habitual offender revocation, May 25.

Jody Reed, 44, Wiscasset, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, May 25.

Melinda Schooley, 38, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, May 25.

Dylan Holbrook, 30, Wiscasset, warrant arrest, May 28.

Tammy Saxton, 46, Wiscasset, assault, May 29.

Jesse Glick, 31, Bath, leaving the scene of motor-vehicle accident, failing to make oral or written accident report, motor vehicle unsafely passing vehicle, May 30.

Vanessa Hiscock, 31, Woolwich, operating a vehicle without license, June 1.

Brianna Coffin, 22, Nobleboro, attaching false plates, June 1.

Daniel Kelly, 56, Woolwich, operating after habitual offender, June 2.

Matthew Shockley, 28, Gardiner, domestic violence aggravated assault, June 2

David Dolloff, 36, Chelsea, operating after license suspension, June 3.

James Authur, 34, Bristol, domestic violence assault, June 3.

James Caswell, 51, South Weymouth, N.J., OUI (alcohol), June 3.

Juliann Andrews, 56, Brunswick, driving to endanger, June 5.

Summons

Kristina Donahue, 42, of Waldoboro, was summonsed for attaching false plates, May 30.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On May 21, Officer Patrick Mitchell responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 1. David Crockett, 66, of Nobleboro, was traveling south following the road. Kathryn Leis, 75, of Westport Island, turned left onto Route 1 and struck the side of Crockett’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On May 22, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a two-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Richard Mcintyre, 45, of Winslow, was traveling north following the road. Gary Blau, 77, of Dresden, was traveling east crossing Gardiner Road and struck Mcintyre. Minor injuries were reported.

On May 28, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Nicholas Canter, 23, of Brunswick, was traveling south following the road. Heidi Iverson, 52, of Bath, turned left onto Bath Road and struck Canter. No injuries were reported.

On May 29, Officer Dakota Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Goldie Seigars, 80, of Bath, was traveling north following the road. Jesse Glick, 31, of Bath, was traveling north following the road behind Seigars, attempted to pass, and struck the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On May 30, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. William Snowman, 45, of Richmond, was traveling south following the roadway when he struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

On May 31, Officer Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Roger Soo, 64, of Roselle Park, N.J., was stopped at a red light. Keanan Pitcher, 21, of Nobleboro, did not stop and struck Soo. No injuries were reported.

On June 2, Sergeant Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Old Ferry Road. Daniel Kelly, 56, of Woolwich, was traveling east on Ferry Road following the road. Eric Dambrosio, 43, of Northport, was traveling south on Birch Point Road and struck Kelly. No injuries were reported.

On June 2, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a three-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Marc Bishop, 71, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., was traveling north on Bath Road, Mark Hergenroeder, 62, of Williamsburg, Va., was traveling south on Bath Road and stopped for Bishop. David Dolloff, 37, of Chelsea, was traveling south on Bath Road and struck Hergenroeder, causing him to strike Bishop. No injuries were reported.

On June 3, Sgt. Hatch responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Kathleen Logan, 64, of Wiscasset, was traveling south and struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

On June 9, Officer Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Dyer Rhoads, 25, of Portland, was traveling south on Gardiner Road. Payton Hastings, 19, of Gardiner, was traveling south, performed a U-turn in the road, and struck Rhoads. No injuries were reported.

The Wiscasset Police Department has responded to 657 calls for this time period.

