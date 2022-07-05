Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of June 16-30:

Arrests

Stuart S. Wyman, 50, Wiscasset, violating condition of release, June 17.

Nathan Herald, 33, Wiscasset, criminal mischief, June 21.

Stuart S. Wyman, 50, Wiscasset, was arrested for violating conditions of release, June 25.

Angela Guptill, 33, Edgecomb, operation while license suspended or revoked (prior) and violating conditions of release, June 27.

Summonses

Todd Kelley, 29, Windsor, criminal mischief, June 16.

Cody Knox, 29, Windsor, criminal mischief, June 16.

Nicole Hinckley, 28, Windsor, criminal mischief, June 16.

Clement LeClair, 40, Vassalboro, failure to register vehicle and attaching false plates, June 17.

Matthew Drescher, 25, Scarsdale, N.Y., speeding, June 18.

Erik Howard, 30, Augusta, failure to register vehicle, June 18.

Harry Hilton, 68, Wiscasset, criminal trespass, June 27.

Elizabeth Bryant, 19, Falmouth, speeding, June 27.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On June 15, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Michael Blake, 83, of Damariscotta, was traveling east following the roadway. Aiden Lancer, 23, of Boothbay Harbor, was east following the roadway and failed to yield right of way. No injuries were reported.

On June 21, Chief Hesseltine responded to a single-vehicle crash on Federal Street. Earnest Boyd, 65, of Whitefield, was traveling south following the roadway when a deer entered the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On June 22, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. John Beach, 62, of Jay, was parked legally. Amanda Young, 40, of Waldoboro, backed out of her space striking Beach’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On June 22, Officer Willhoite responded to a single-vehicle crash on Water Street. George Holland, 56, of Villa Rica, Ga., was legally parked and reported damage to their vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On June 24, Officer Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Sara Peacock, 42, of N. Palm Beach, Fla., was traveling north following the roadway. Colette Black, 17, of Rockland, was traveling north following the roadway struck the rear of Peacock’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

