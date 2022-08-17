Wiscasset Police Report

Alex A. Clavette, 31, Bath, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 1.

Brandon Plummer, 40, Wiscasset, domestic violence aggravated assault, Aug. 2.

Amber Ladd, 37, Wiscasset, warrant, Aug. 7.

Daniel Grenier, 59, Waterville, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 8.

Summonses

Matthew A. Taylor, 37, Augusta, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate and operating after habitual offender, Aug 2.

Hanna Pancoe, 34, Portland, operating after license suspension, Aug. 4.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Aug. 4, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a single-vehicle crash in a private parking lot on Bath Road. John Kokas, 66, of Pineville Pa., was parked legally and struck while the vehicle was unattended.

On Aug. 5, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. William K. Statz, 61, of Camden, was traveling on Bath Road stopped traffic. Jada M. Chubbuck, 29, of Nobleboro, was traveling on Bath Road and failed to stop, striking the rear of Statz. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 6, Sgt. Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Haley Clifford, 18, of Edgecomb, was stopped in traffic when she was struck by a white van. The van then left the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 7, Officer Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash in a private parking lot on Bath Road. Shania Marr, 26, of Wiscasset, was traveling through a parking lot. Matthew Mullins, 31, of Georgetown, was backing out of a space and failed to see Marr, striking her vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 14, Sgt. Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Winnie Giberson, 44, of Nobleboro, was traveling southbound on Main Street when an unknown vehicle failed to yield at the stop sign, struck Giberson, and then left the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 14, Sgt. Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Robie Gould, 63, of Westford, Mass., was traveling southbound on Bath Road and struck Christopher Gillespie, 56, of Lisbon Falls. No injuries were reported.

