Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Aug. 15-31:

Arrests

Ashley Knowlton, 28, Milo, domestic violence assault, Aug. 20.

Leslie Bailey, 54, Wiscasset, assault, Aug. 21.

Jeffrey Luce, 44, Damariscotta, warrant, Aug. 22.

Nathaniel H. Jones, 39, Westport Island, operating under the influence (alcohol), Aug. 23.

Anthony Dunne, 69, North Salem, N.Y., OUI (alcohol), Aug. 25.

Jeremy J. Greenleaf, 43, Pittston, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 25.

Matthew Norris, 37, Georgetown, violating condition of release, Aug. 30

Michael Harrington, 31, Wiscasset, warrant, Aug. 31.

Summonses

Cordelia Leeman, 25, of Bath, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release, Aug. 18.

Logan Scott, 20, Bath, disorderly conduct, Aug. 24.

Matthew R Norris, 37, Georgetown, violating condition of release, Aug. 25.

Chad Breton, 41, Freeport, disorderly conduct, Aug. 26.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Aug. 16 Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Natalia Lord, 73, of Arlington, Va., was southbound and stopped in traffic. Abigail Campbell, 28, of Portland, was also southbound following roadway and struck the rear of Lord’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 17, Chief Hesseltine responded to a vehicle and pedestrian collision on Main Street. Geoffrey Tilden, 77, of Wiscasset, was southbound making a left turn onto Water Street and struck Timothy Johnson, 73, of Columbus, Ohio, who was crossing the roadway. Minor injuries were reported.

On Aug. 21, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Kristy Hyson, 44, of Boothbay Harbor, was traveling southbound on Gardiner Road when a deer jumped into her path. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 26, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Ferry Road. Sarah Lacroix, 42, of Damariscotta, was stopped at the stop sign, proceeded to move forward to check traffic and then stopped again. Howard Davidson, 60, of Wiscasset, was behind Lacroix and struck the rear of her vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 28, Sgt. Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Sheena Smith, 35, of Wiscasset, was stopped in the roadway waiting to turn. Abdirahman Hassan, 54, of Portland, struck the rear of Smith’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 29, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Brandon Williams, 19, of Woolwich, was traveling westbound and stopped in traffic. Alden Hunold, 17, of Nobleboro, was traveling southbound and struck the rear of Williams’ vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 29, Chief Hesseltine responded to a private parking lot on Bath Road. Mindy Correll, 44, of Wiscasset, was parked legally. When she returned to her vehicle it had been struck by an unknown party.

On Aug. 31, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Virginia Kroitzsh, 82, of Edgecomb, was northbound starting into to traffic. Steve Poole, 57, of North Berwick, was southbound improperly passing and struck Kroitzsh’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

