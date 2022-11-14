Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Oct. 15-31:

Arrests

Brian E. Tomacelli, 35, Damariscotta, violating conditions of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 22.

Philip E. Nickerson, 36 Stockton Springs, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating after license suspension, driving to endanger, and refusing to sign criminal summons, Oct. 27.

Ryan J. Whitten, 41, Woolwich, operating after license suspension, OUI (drugs or combo), and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Oct. 31.

Summonses

Gary W. Joslyn, 46, Wiscasset, abandonment of watercraft and violating condition of release, Oct. 18.

Joseph A. Marco, 53, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 18.

James Coutu, 41, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, Oct. 23.

Roxann E. Calkins-Renfro, 52, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, Oct. 25.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Oct. 28, Officer Hunter Farrell responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Donna Cundy, 54, of Monhegan, was traveling northbound following the roadway when a deer entered the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 29, Officer Farrell responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Haili Hardwick, 46, of Boothbay Harbor, was traveling northbound following the roadway when a deer entered the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 30, Officer Farrell responded to a two-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Shannon Havener, 36, of West Bath, was northbound stopped to turn. Casidhe Daniels, 31, of Manchester, who was traveling northbound, was struck by Havener as Daniels was passing. No injuries were reported.

On Oct. 31, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Mark Sleeper, 42, of Wiscasset, was traveling southbound on Gardiner Road when a deer stepped into the roadway. No injuries were reported.

