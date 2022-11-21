Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Nov. 1-15:

Arrests

Jeffrey Spinney, 48, Alna, operating under the influence (alcohol), Nov. 4.

Michael Dickson, 43, Wiscasset, disorderly conduct and refusing to sign criminal summons, Nov. 5.

Nathan Herald, 33, Wiscasset, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, Nov. 9.

John Andretta, 58, Wiscasset, OUI (drugs or combo) and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Nov. 13.

Summons

Elliott Prats, 41, Brunswick, operating vehicle without license, Nov. 10.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Nov. 8, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Fort Hill Street. Tammy Bloom, 56, of Wiscasset, was backing out of a parking spot and struck the unoccupied vehicle of Pamela Soule, 57, of Wiscasset. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 8, Officer Hunter Farrell responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Anne Wright, 63, of Wiscasset, was exiting a private parking lot on Bath Road. Richard Ames, 53, of Wiscasset, was also exiting a private parking lot at the same time and was struck by Wright. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 8, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Glenn Rodriquez, 34, of Boothbay Harbor, was traveling south on Gardiner Road when a deer stepped into the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 10, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Gardiner Road and Hooper Street. Mark Cromwell, 43, of Westport Island, was traveling north on Gardiner Road. Shannon Dulack, 38, of Wiscasset, was stopped at the stop sign and then attempted to cross Gardiner Road in the path of Cromwell. No injuries were reported.

