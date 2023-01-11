Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 15-31, 2022:

Arrests

Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, Wiscasset, warrant

Dec. 24, Travis Smith, 40, Swanville, warrant

Dec. 29, Owen Zwaan, 24, Phippsburg, domestic violence assault and aggravated criminal mischief

Dec. 31, Jeffrey Richards, 56, St. George, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release, and operating under the influence (drugs or combo)

Summonses

Dec. 19, Matthew Fountain, 57, Atlanta, Ga., operating vehicle without license

Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, Wiscasset, forgery

Dec. 19, Brandon Plummer, 41, Wiscasset, violating condition of release

Dec. 20, Steven Lutes, 37, Wiscasset, driving to endanger and violating condition of release

Dec. 21, Brian Swift, 36, Chelsea, operating after license suspension

Dec. 25, Mathias Richardson, 22, Westport Island, leaving scene of motor-vehicle crash

Dec. 30, Benjamin Sutter, 29, Damariscotta, operating after license suspension

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Dec. 15, Officer Hunter Farrell responded to a two-vehicle crash on Fort Hill Street. Kelli Lewis’ unattended vehicle was parked legally on Fort Hill Street. An unknown vehicle struck her vehicle and left the scene. No injuries reported.

On Dec. 14, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a single-vehicle crash on Old Ferry Road. Mathias Richardson, 22, of Westport Island, was traveling south on Old Ferry Road and left the roadway. No injuries reported.

On Dec. 17, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Terrence Tardif, 61, of Wiscasset, was parked legally. Baldo Esquivel, 52, of Richmond, was plowing and struck the vehicle of Tardif. No injuries reported.

On Dec. 18, Sgt. Hatch responded to a single-vehicle crash on Huntoon Hill Road. Logan Orr, 23, of Wiscasset, was traveling north on Gardiner Road and turning right onto Huntoon Hill Road when he left the roadway. No injuries reported.

On Dec. 25, Sgt. Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Tina Pepin, 31, of Dresden, was traveling north on Gardiner Road and stopped to make a left turn onto Foye Road when Tucker Phinney, 30, of New Harbor, struck the vehicle. No injuries reported.

On Dec. 27, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a two-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Hailey Talbert, 18, of Wiscasset, was traveling south on Gardiner Road when Donna Russell, 71, of Newcastle, headed east, made a right hand turn and struck Talbert. No injuries reported.

On Dec. 28, Officer Barnes responded to a two-vehicle crash on Foye Road. Katiana Selens, 27, of Dresden, was traveling west following the roadway and crossed into the oncoming lane due to road conditions, where she struck Stephen Rines, 70, of Brunswick, who was traveling east following the roadway. No injuries reported.

On Dec. 31, Sgt. Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Brandon Stinson, 35, of Augusta, was traveling north on Bath Road. Barbara Buzzell, 72, of Wiscasset, was pulling into traffic and struck Stinson. No injuries reported.

On Dec. 31, Sgt. Hatch responded to a single-vehicle crash. Michael Lessner, 52, of Nobleboro, was traveling north on Gardiner Road when a deer ran into the roadway. No injuries reported.

