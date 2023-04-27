The Wiscasset Police Report reports the following activity for March 15 through April 15:

Arrests

March 16, Pamela Newcomb, 66, Woolwich, OUI (alcohol)

March 17, Lisa Chapman, 43, Litchfield, violating condition of release

March 18, Sean Pinkham, 34, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug

March 19, Carson Vom Orde, 40, Starks, OUI (drugs)

March 19, Arjan Lepo, 55, Worcester, Mass., OUI (alcohol)

March 20, Micah Wilson, 29, Whitefield, OUI (alcohol)

March 23, Michael Capriole, 57, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol)

March 25, Sarah Sylvia, 34, Winchester, Mass., OUI (alcohol)

March 28, Isaac Rose, 19, Springfield, Vt., OUI (alcohol)

April 2, Jeffrey Beckwith, 42, Wiscasset, warrant

April 2, Michelle Oakes, 50, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol)

April 3, Jennifer Hodges, 38, Bath, OUI (alcohol)

April 5, James Little, 41, Wiscasset, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and failure to obtain Maine driver’s license

April 12, Daniel Campbell, 36, Friendship, OUI (drugs) and endangering the welfare of a child

April 13, Cage Bond, 23, Lisbon, warrant

April 13, Warren Cossette, 56, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), criminal mischief, failing to make oral or written accident report, and failing to notify of motor-vehicle crash

April 15, Trevor L. Shorette, 29, Dresden, warrant

Summonses

March 16, Dennis Jones, 34, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension

March 16, John Gervais, 43, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked

March 27, Devan Anderson, 35, Bremen, operating after license suspension

March 29, Dennis Jones, 34, Wiscasset, criminal mischief

April 3, Charles Oddleifson, 29, Woolwich, failure to obtain Maine driver’s license

April 10, Matthew Denning, 33, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and speeding 20-24 mph over limit

April 11, Chelsea Dyer, 32, Dresden, aggravated criminal mischief

Motor-vehicle crashes

On March 26, Officer Hunter Farrell responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Indian Road, Lowelltown Road and Willow Lane. Jared Chirichella, 36, of Dresden, was headed eastbound on Lowelltown Road and making a right turn. Cynthia Collamore, 59, of Wiscasset, was northbound on Indian Road and making a left turn. Collamore failed to keep within the proper lane and struck Chirichella. No injuries were reported.

On March 26, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash at a business on Route One. Sherman Alton, 48, of Brunswick, was legally parked when the vehicle slipped out of gear and struck the vehicle of Excenower Torres, 50, of Chesterfield, Va., whose vehicle was unoccupied and parked legally. No injuries were reported.

On March 28, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Gardiner Road and Hooper Street. Courtney Londono, 61, of Dover N.J., was southbound on Gardiner Road. Quin Boyd, 27, of Saint Johnsbury, Vt., was westbound on Hooper Street and attempting to cross Gardiner Road. Boyd failed to yield the right of way in front of Londono. No injuries were reported.

On April 5, Sgt. Hatch responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gibbs Road. Warren Cossette, 56, of Wiscasset, was traveling northbound on Gibbs Road and left the roadway. Cossette was transported to the hospital.

On April 15, Sgt. Hatch responded to a vehicle-motorcycle crash at the intersection of Gardiner Road and Hooper Street. Laura Bradman, 56, of Lewiston, was traveling southbound on Gardiner Road. James Murray, 37, of Wiscasset, pulled out of Hooper Street and failed to see Bradman, who lost control of her motorcycle to avoid striking Murray. No injuries were reported.

On April 15, Sgt. Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Chewonki Neck Road. Yingying Brown, 50, of Dresden, was legally parked and unattended. Steven Freda, 33, of Hollis Center, was backing up and struck Brown. No injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

