Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for May 1-15:

Arrests

May 1, Thomas Ring, 72, Harpswell, warrant

May 4, Stuart S. Wyman, 51, Wiscasset, violating condition of release, terrorizing, and refusing to sign criminal summons

May 7, Wendy D. Couture, 34, Wiscasset, warrant

May 9, Lauren Eldredge, 39, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault and endangering the welfare of a child

May 10, Adrian Buck, 59, Woolwich, OUI (alcohol) and drinking in a motor vehicle

May 11, Jeffrey Collins, 37, Bristol, warrant

May 12, Peter Berry, 31, Wiscasset, OUI (drugs or combo)

Summonses

May 9, James Jack Mcintire, 24, Pittston, violating conditions of release and operating while license suspended or revoked

May 10, John Lucas, 22, Edgecomb, operating vehicle without license and failure to register vehicle

Motor-vehicle crashes

On May 6, Officer Daniel Prouty responded to a two-vehicle crash at the Ames Supply parking lot. Bailey Jayne Bartlett, 35, of Westport Island, was traveling through the parking lot. Andrew Fuller, 34, of Alna, was backing from a parking spot and struck Bartlett’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On May 7, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a single-vehicle crash on Youngs Point Road. Gavin Peck, 17, of Westport Island, was traveling northbound following the roadway when a deer ran across the road and into the driver’s side of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On May 8, Officer Nathan Farrell responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Michelle Wiley, 60, of Rockland, was traveling northbound following the roadway and slowed in traffic. Amy Wilton, 54, of Camden, was traveling northbound following the roadway and failed to see traffic slowing and struck Wiley’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

