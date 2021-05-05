Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset Police Seek Public’s Help to Find Missing Man

at

Michael Pekich

Michael Pekich

The Wiscasset Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Michael Pekich, 44, of Wiscasset, was last seen by his family on April 22, when he left their home in Wiscasset. He was going Down East to dig worms and planned to return in a couple days.

He was last seen driving a 2011 Jeep Patriot with Maine lobster license plates, registration 139-ABR. His last known location was Ellsworth, where he withdrew money from his bank account on April 23.

Pekich’s family said he had recently had mental health issues. They have not heard from him since April 22.

Pekich is a white man, 5 feet, 11 inches and 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has seen or heard from him is asked to call the Wiscasset Police Department at 882-8202 or their local communications center.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^