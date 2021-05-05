Wiscasset Police Seek Public’s Help to Find Missing Man

The Wiscasset Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Michael Pekich, 44, of Wiscasset, was last seen by his family on April 22, when he left their home in Wiscasset. He was going Down East to dig worms and planned to return in a couple days.

He was last seen driving a 2011 Jeep Patriot with Maine lobster license plates, registration 139-ABR. His last known location was Ellsworth, where he withdrew money from his bank account on April 23.

Pekich’s family said he had recently had mental health issues. They have not heard from him since April 22.

Pekich is a white man, 5 feet, 11 inches and 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has seen or heard from him is asked to call the Wiscasset Police Department at 882-8202 or their local communications center.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

