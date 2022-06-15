Reny Wins Democrat Nod for Senate District 13

Cameron Reny, of Bristol, emerged victorious in the Democratic primary for Maine Senate District 13 on Tuesday, June 14.

Reny defeated David Levesque, of Newcastle, 2,158-1,068, according to unofficial results from town clerks.

In a statement, Reny congratulated Levesque on a “strong and civil primary campaign” and said she looks forward to working with him and his supporters going forward.

“I feel sincere gratitude for all of the volunteers and supporters of my campaign, pride in my community for taking the time to participate in the Democratic primary process, and absolute honor to serve you and your families in District 13,” Reny wrote.

Senate District 13 consists of all of Lincoln County except for Dresden, along with Washington and Windsor.

Sen. Chloe Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, currently holds the seat. Maxmin announced in January that she would not seek reelection to office, as she plans to attend the University of Maine School of Law in Portland.

In other elections, state Rep. Holly Stover, D-Boothbay Harbor, handily defeated challenger Tom Moroney, also of Boothbay Harbor, 1,031-41 in the Democratic primary for House District 48. The district consists of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

Katrina Smith defeated fellow Palermo resident Jennifer Tuminaro 524-316 in the Republican primary for House District 62, according to unofficial results. The district consists of Somerville, China, Palermo, and Windsor.

“I’m very excited to feel that the district is really behind the policies that we are hoping to change in Maine,” Smith said. “I’m very excited to go ahead and keep listening to people and hopefully move all us forward through the upcoming hard times.”

Smith mentioned that she would like to eliminate income tax in Maine and put pressure on the federal government for relief from fuel prices.

The Republican primary in House District 62 and the Democratic primaries in Senate District 13 and House District 48 were the only contested legislative primaries in the county. For town-by-town results from all primaries, see the charts posted below and on Page 5 of this week’s edition.

