Lincoln County, Maine is offering for sale by sealed bid a 1995 Ford Packer truck with a 25 yard Leach body. The current odometer reading is 136,602 miles.

In its current condition, the truck will not pass inspection. Identified repairs needed include a complete brake job, hydraulic tank leaks, body rust repairs, body paint and rear tires. Other repairs may be needed that have not been identified.

Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 pm, January 4, 2021. Bids will be opened at the January 5, 2021 County Commissioners’ meeting.

All bids must specify the exact dollar amount to be paid by the purchaser and must be submitted in an envelope marked “Packer Truck Bid” to Lincoln County Commissioners Office P.O. Box 249 Wiscasset, Maine 04578 or hand delivered to the Lincoln County Courthouse.

Vehicle will be sold “as is, where is” with no warranties given or implied and can be inspected during business hours by contacting Lincoln County Recycling at (207) 882-5276.

The successful bidder will have 14 days to pay for and remove the vehicle after approval of the bid by the County Commissioners. The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

