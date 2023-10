I, Barry McCann, of 674 Dutchneck Rd., Waldoboro, Me. am seeking the owner of a 1999 Ford F 150 White P/U VIN 1FTRF17L9XNC14106.

The owner has 14 days to retrieve/remove from the above mentioned property or the ownership of vehicle will pass to the owner of the premises.

Contact me at 207-531-0981

