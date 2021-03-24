2021- 2024 Snow Removal and Ice Control Services for the Town of Whitefield

The Town of Whitefield Maine is seeking proposals for Snow Removal and Ice Control Services. Persons interested in this work may read the contract posted on our website at townofwhitefield.com or you may stop by the Town Office for a copy of the contract. A bid form, to be filled out and submitted with the contract, is included at the end of the contract. The contract is not valid unless or until it is accepted by the town.

Bids are due by 3 pm on April 13, 2021 and will be opened the same day at the Select Board Meeting held at 6 pm at the Whitefield Town Fire and Rescue building located at 24 Townhouse Road. A bid form, to be filled out and submitted with the contract, is included at the end of the contract.

The Town of Whitefield reserves the right to reject any, and all, proposals and may negotiate with an apparent successful bidder to modify the scope of the work as indicated in the contract document.

Proposals must be submitted in a plain envelope marked, “2021 Snow Removal” and include the complete, executed contract document. The proposal must be submitted to:

“2021 Snow Removal”

Town of Whitefield

36 Townhouse Road

Whitefield, Maine 04353

Contact Yolanda Violette at (207) 549-5175 if you have any questions.

