The Town of Whitefield Maine is seeking proposals for paving the Parking Lot at the Town Office at 36 Townhouse Rd. Persons interested in this work should read the Contract that is available on the Town Website at townofwhitefield.com or email the Admin Assistant at townwhitefieldadm@gmail.com and use that document for submittal of their proposals. The contract is not valid unless or until it is accepted by the town.

There will be a pre-bid meeting on April 12, 2021 at 2 pm at the Whitefield Town Fire and Rescue building located at 24 Townhouse Rd. Bids are due by 3 pm on April 20, 2021 and will be opened the same day at the Select Board Meeting held at 6 pm at the Whitefield Fire & Rescue building located at 24 Townhouse Road, Whitefield.

The Town of Whitefield reserves the right to reject any, and all, proposals and may negotiate with an apparent successful bidder to modify the scope of the work as indicated in the contract document.

Proposals must be submitted in a plain envelope marked, “2021 Parking Lot Paving” and include the complete, executed contract document. The proposal must be submitted to:

“2021 Parking Lot Paving”

Town of Whitefield

36 Townhouse Rd.

Whitefield, Maine 04353

