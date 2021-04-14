The Town of Whitefield Maine is seeking proposals for Road Paving. Persons interested in this work should read the Contract that is available on the Town Website at townofwhitefield.com or email the Admin Assist at townwhitefieldadm@gmail.com and use that document for submittal of their proposals. The contract is not valid unless or until it is accepted by the town.

Bids are due by 3 pm on April 20, 2021 and will be opened the same day at the Select Board Meeting held at 6 pm at the Whitefield Fire & Rescue building located at 24 Townhouse Road, Whitefield.

The Town of Whitefield reserves the right to reject any, and all, proposals and may negotiate with an apparent successful bidder to modify the scope of the work as indicated in the contract document.

Proposals must be submitted in a plain envelope marked, “2021 Road Paving” and include the complete, executed contract document. The proposal must be submitted to:

“2021 Road Paving”

Town of Whitefield

36 Townhouse Rd.

Whitefield, Maine 04353

