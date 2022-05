The Town of Whitefield is seeking proposals for clearing brush on approximately 3.4 miles of local roads. Persons interested in this work should read the Contract available from Whitefield website at townofwhitefield.com or by email townwhitefieldadm@gmail.com

The Town must receive proposals not later than 3:00 PM on June 7, 2022.

Bids will be opened the same day at the Select Board meeting at 6 pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print