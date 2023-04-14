Advanced Search
The Lincoln County News

2023 Scholarship Applications

at

DOW SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION &
THE FRANCES & HEATHER KEY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION
ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR NOBLEBORO RESIDENTS
Applications for the Scholarships are now available at the Nobleboro Town Office, Nobleboro Central School, Lincoln Academy & on the Town of Nobleboro Website.
These awards may be up to $1,000 – $2,000 each
All Applications MUST be received at the Town Office by 4:30 pm
Tuesday, May 9, 2023, or by mail with a postmark date
no later than Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Be sure all necessary documentation is attached.

