2023 Scholarship Applications

DOW SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION &

THE FRANCES & HEATHER KEY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION

ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR NOBLEBORO RESIDENTS

Applications for the Scholarships are now available at the Nobleboro Town Office, Nobleboro Central School, Lincoln Academy & on the Town of Nobleboro Website.

These awards may be up to $1,000 – $2,000 each

All Applications MUST be received at the Town Office by 4:30 pm

Tuesday, May 9, 2023, or by mail with a postmark date

no later than Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Be sure all necessary documentation is attached.

