This is to notify the person of interest who abandoned their car on my property last spring: retrieve it within 14 days of this publication or ownership of the vehicle will go to me.

Description of car is as follows:

a 2010 Mercedes Benz, Model GLK350,

ID#WDCGG8HB8AF364870

Marianne Fowler, 497 Waldoboro Road, Jefferson

