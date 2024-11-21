The land trust accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever. First accredited in 2014, Coastal Rivers is now applying for its 5-year renewal of accreditation. A public comment period is now open.

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs. To achieve accreditation, a land trust must complete a rigorous review process to demonstrate it is following the highest standards of fiscal accountability, governance, organizational leadership, and lasting stewardship of the lands they conserve.

The Commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how Coastal Rivers complies with national quality standards that address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards see http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.

To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org, or email your comment to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments may also be mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments, 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs,

NY 12866.

The comment period on Coastal Rivers’ application will remain open until March 22, 2025.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

