Economic Development Administration Award #01-79-14942

Sealed bids for the Waterfront Restroom project will be received by the Town of Damariscotta at 21 School Street; Damariscotta, Maine 04543 until

2:00 PM, local time, August 27, 2020 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Bids submitted after this time will not be accepted. Each bidder must submit a single sealed envelope, the outside of which must be clearly marked “WATERFRONT RESTROOM”

The work in general consists of:

The Base Bid work involves construction of a new Waterfront Restroom building and associated site improvements at the Town of Damariscotta’s downtown property adjacent to a public parking lot and the Damariscotta River. The Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

1. Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

2. Wright-Pierce Online Plan Room (www.wright-pierce.com/projects/aspx)

3. Construction Summary of Maine, c/o Cross Insurance, 2331 Congress Street,

Portland, ME04101.

To view or purchase these specs and plans electronically please go to

www.wright-pierce.com. The Issuing Office is Wright-Pierce, 11 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 140, Topsham, Maine 04086.Bidding Documents may be obtained in paper and/or PDF format www.wright-pierce.com/

projects.aspx. Partial sets will not be distributed. .To be considered a responsive Bidder, the Contractor shall have obtained at least one set of Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office. The Bid will not be awarded to a Bidder unless a record for obtaining at least one set of Bidding Documents exists in the Issuing Office. To meet this requirement and to establish the record of receipt, a prospective Bidder must obtain Bidding Documents using the name that is to appear on the Bid Form. The successful Bidder must furnish, within 5 calendar days Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays excluded, after the date of receipt of Owner’s Notice of Award the required number of copies of the signed Agreement, 100% Performance Bond, 100% Payment Bond with a surety company acceptable to the Owner, and begin execution of this contract within 10 calendar days following the Notice to Proceed

The Damariscotta Board of Selectmen reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any technical or legal deficiencies, and to accept any Bid that it may deem to be in the best interests of the Town of Damariscotta.

