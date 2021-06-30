Ransom Consulting, LLC (Ransom), on behalf of the Town of Wiscasset, will receive bids for the cleanup and decommissioning of the former Mason Station ash ponds located on Birch Point Road in Wiscasset, Maine, until 2:00 p.m. local time on July 16, 2021. Bids shall be accepted via email to Jaime.madore@ransomenv.com; sealed bids shall also be accepted in person or via mail at the Ransom offices located at 400 Commercial Street, Suite 404, Portland, Maine 04101; attn: Jaime Madore. If emailed, all components of the bid submission must be scanned and be legible; and hard/original copies of the bid documents must be provided to Ransom prior to contract signing. Bids (electronic and hard copy) will be thereafter publicly read aloud at the Ransom office; contractors may attend the bid opening in person or attend via Zoom conferencing (a link to the bid opening Zoom meeting will be provided in an addendum). Bid security shall be submitted with each bid in the amount of five percent of the bid amount. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days after opening of bids. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities.

An optional Prebid meeting will be held at the Site on July 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Prospective prime bidders are encouraged to attend as the Site is secured.

Electronic versions of plans and specifications are available at no charge upon request from Jaime Madore at

Jaime.madore@ransomenv.com. Ransom will not be issuing hard copies of plans and specifications at this time.

The work generally consists of the following tasks: 1) abatement of asbestos-containing building materials in a pump station and a maintenance building; 2) demolition of a pump station and capping/sealing influent pipes; 3) demolition of an effluent valve structure and capping/sealing effluent pipes; 4) management, dewatering, and disposal of water and sediment contained within the ash ponds; 5) demolition of the ash ponds, liners, piping, and valves; 6) stormwater drainage modifications; 7) backfill, site re-grading, and site restoration; 8) excavation and off-site disposal of contaminated soils; and 9) site management such as dust control, erosion and sedimentation control, and protection of the adjacent Sheepscot River.

This project is funded, in part, through a federal U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Cleanup Grant. Each bidder shall take special notice of the guidance and project goals for use of Minority and Woman Business Enterprises in sub-agreements. The contractor shall comply with Davis Bacon and Davis Bacon Related Acts. Contact Jaime Madore, P.E. of Ransom Consulting, LLC for additional information (207-749-3188, jaime.madore@ransomenv.com).

