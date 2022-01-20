Boothbay Harbor, Maine

West Side Sewer Manhole Rehabilitation

Sealed Bids for the construction of the West Side Sewer Manhole Rehabilitation will be received by Boothbay Harbor Sewer District, at the offi ce location at 27 Sea Street, Boothbay Harbor, Maine 04538, until 2:00 PM local time on February 15, 2022, at which time the Bids received will be opened and read. The Project consists of rehabilitation of the existing select gravity sewer manholes on Giles Place, Todd Avenue, Howard Street, Sea Street, Granary Way, Oak Street, Townsend Avenue, West Street, Western Avenue, Lakeview Road, Maine State Route 27, and a portion of cross-country sewer along Mill Cove in Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, as indicated in the Bid Form. The Issuing Offi ce is Wright-Pierce 11 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 140, Topsham, Maine 04086. Bidding Documents may be viewed and/or obtained in PDF format on-line at www.wrightpierce.com/projects. Interested parties will be furnished one PDF download set of Bidding Documents at a cost of $65 per download.

To be considered a responsive Bidder, the Contractor shall have obtained at least one set of Bidding Documents from the Issuing Offi ce. The Bid will not be awarded to a Bidder unless a record for

obtaining at least one set of Bidding Documents exists in the Issuing Offi ce. To meet this requirement and to establish the record of receipt, a prospective Bidder must obtain Bidding Documents using the name that is to appear on the Bid Form.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.This project includes American Iron and Steel Requirements.

A bid must be accompanied by Bid security made payable to Owner in an amount of 5% of Bidder’s maximum bid price and in the form of a certifi ed check or Bid bond issued by surety meeting the requirements of the General Conditions. No bid may be withdrawn for at least 60 days after receipt of bids unless released by the Owner.

This project includes American Iron and Steel Requirements.

This project is expected to be funded, in whole or in part, by USDA Rural Development. Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division 1 – Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The term “iron and steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, fl anges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves,structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and construction materials. The deminimis and minor components waiver apply to this contract.

Any contract or contracts awarded under the Invitation to Bid will be funded in part by a loan /grant from the United States Department of Agriculture – Rural Utilities Services (RUS). Neither the United States nor any of its departments, agencies, or employees is or will be a party to this invitation or any resulting

contract.

The Boothbay Harbor Sewer District reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any technical or legal defi ciencies, and to accept any Bid that it may deem to be in the best interests of the District.

By Order of the Boothbay Harbor Sewer District

