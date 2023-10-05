Ransom Consulting, LLC (Engineer), on behalf of Volunteers of America Northern New England (Owner), will receive bids for the Cleanup and Demolition of the A.D. Gray School located at 56 School Street, Waldoboro, Maine, until 2:00 p.m. local time on October 26, 2023. Bids shall be accepted via email and should be sent to BOTH Stephen Dyer, P.E. (stephen.dyer@smemaine.com ) and Sarah Mazerolle (sarah.mazerolle@ransomenv.com ). Owner will consider bids prepared in compliance with the Instructions to Bidders issued by Owner; all components of the bid submission must be scanned and be legible; and hard/original copies of the bid documents must be provided to Ransom prior to contract signing. Proof of bid security shall be submitted with each bid in the amount of five percent of the bid amount.

No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after opening of bids. The owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities.

A recommended Prebid meeting will be held at the Site on October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Prospective prime bidders are requested to attend.

The work generally consists of the following tasks: asbestos abatement, universal waste removal, contaminated soil excavation and disposal, and demolition of the A.D. Gray School and former One Room Schoolhouse. Electronic versions of plans and specifications are available at no charge upon request from Sarah Mazerolle (sarah.mazerolle@ransomenv.com).

Paper copies of plans and specifications will not be issued.

This project is funded through a federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant. Each bidder shall take special notice of the Guidance and project goals for use of Minority and Woman Business Enterprises in sub-agreements.

The Contractor shall comply with Davis-Bacon and Davis-Bacon Related Acts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

