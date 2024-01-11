General Notice

The Town of Damariscotta (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

Downtown Parking Lot Improvements

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Damariscotta Town Office located at

21 School Street, Damariscotta, Maine, until Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 2:00 PM local time.

At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes the following work:

Construction of improvements at the downtown parking lot including an underground stormwater storage tank, drain manholes, catch basins, storm drains, culverts, and monodirectional valves, pavement reclamation and repaving.

Obtaining the Bidding Documents

The Issuing Office is Wright-Pierce. Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found

at the following designated website:



Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the designated website at a cost of $60 per download.

To be considered a responsive Bidder, the Bidder shall have obtained at least one set of Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office using the name that is to appear on the Bid Form. The designated website will be updated periodically with addenda, lists of plan holders, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through the designated website. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website. It is the Bidder’s responsibility to check the designated website for addenda.

Pre-bid Conference

A pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Damariscotta Town Hall, 21 School Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged but not required.

Instructions to Bidders

For all further requirements regarding funding agency notifications, funding agency requirements,

bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.

This advertisement is issued by:

Owner: Town of Damariscotta

By: Andrew Dorr

Title: Town Manager

Date: January 10, 2024

