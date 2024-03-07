ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

GREAT SALT BAY SANITARY DISTRICT

DAMARISCOTTA, MAINE

PHASE 2 WATER MAIN UPGRADES – CHURCH STREET, HAMMOND ROAD, BACK MEADOW ROAD, AND STANDPIPE ROAD WATER MAIN UPGRADES

General Notice

The Great Salt Bay Sanitary District (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

PHASE 2 WATER MAIN UPGRADES – CHURCH STREET, HAMMOND ROAD, BACK MEADOW ROAD, AND STANDPIPE ROAD WATER MAIN UPGRADES

Contract No. 2022-02, DWSRF No. 2023-30 & 2023-31

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Owner’s office located at 121 Piper Mill Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543, until March 20, 2024, at 2:00 PM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work:

The Work of this Contract generally consists of the installation of approximately 7,600 linear feet (LF) of 12-inch diameter and 4,850 LF of 8-inch diameter high-density polyethylene (HDPE) water main and associated service connections, valves, fittings, hydrants, and appurtenances on Church Street, Hammond Road, Back Meadow Road, and Standpipe Road in Damariscotta, Maine for the Great Salt Bay Sanitary District (GSBSD). The Work includes pipe bursting approximately 200 LF of 8-inch diameter water main on Church Street and horizontally directional drilling (HDD) 300 LF of 12-inch diameter water main on Back Meadow Road. Approximately 2,600 LF of the 12-inch water main and 3,600 LF of the 8-inch diameter water main will replace existing water mains. Approximately 5,000 LF of the 12-inch diameter and 1,250 LF of the 8-inch diameter water main will be installed in new locations with no existing water mains. The Work also includes installing 380 LF of 2-inch HDPE water main and a tie-in to the existing 6-inch water main off Main Street to abandon an existing cross-country water main. The Work also includes two new taps into the existing 8-inch diameter water main on Main Street at the intersections with Hammond Road and Back Meadow Road to create a loop. All new water mains, valves, fittings, hydrants, and service connections shall be installed within the existing Right-of-Way, except for the 2-inch HDPE water main. Temporary bypass piping shall be used where the new water main will replace the existing water main. Where removed, the existing water main must be properly disposed of off-site. The Work also includes numerous new water services that must be connected to the houses on properties that are currently served by the cross-country water main being abandoned. Main Street is a MaineDOT road. All disturbed locations shall be restored to equal or better condition including pavement, sidewalk and curbing restoration, and loam and seed.

All Work shall be completed within 250 consecutive calendar days of the date fixed in the Notice to Proceed.

Bids are requested for the following Contract: Phase 2 Water Main Upgrades -Church Street, Hammond Road, Back Meadow Road, and Standpipe Road Water Main Upgrades, Contract No. 2022-02, DWSRF No. 2022-25

Owner anticipates that the Project’s total bid price will be approximately $3,750,000. The Project has an expected duration of 250 days.

Obtaining the Bidding Documents

Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is:

Tata & Howard, Inc.

53 Stiles Road, Suite B-202, Salem, NH 03079

508-303-9400

Prospective bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 AM and 4:30 PM. Bidding Documents may also be examined at the following locations:

Great Salt Bay Sanitary District

121 Piper Mill Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543

207-563-5105

Bidding Documents may be obtained electronically from Tata & Howard, Inc. by contacting Michael Kaczowka at mkaczowka@tataandhoward.com. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Failure to acknowledge addenda issued during bidding shall designate a bid as non-responsive.

Pre-bid Conference

A pre-bid conference will not be held for this project.

Bid Guarantee

Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of five percent (5%) of the Bid Price in the form of a bid bond or certified, treasurer’s or cashier’s check issued by a responsible bank or trust company. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Labor and Materials Payment Bond and a Performance Bond each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Requirements

Each bidder shall comply with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Requirements.

American Iron and Steel Requirements

Each bidder shall comply with American Iron and Steel (AIS) Requirements.

Build American, Buy America Requirements

Each bidder shall comply with Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements.

Davis-Bacon Wage Requirements

Davis-Bacon Wage Rates apply to this project.

Nondiscrimination in Employment and Labor Standards

Each bidder shall comply with Executive Order 11246 – Equal Employment Opportunity.

Federal Requirements

Each bidder shall comply with the Department of Labor Regulations relating to the Copeland “Anti-Kickback” Act (18 U.S.C. 874) as supplemented by 29 CFR part 3, Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act (40 U.S.C. 327-330) as supplemented by 29 CFR part 5, Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHA) (29 CFR part 1910), and Executive Order 14026.

Each bidder shall comply with all applicable standards, orders, or requirements issued under section 306 of the Clean Air Act (42 U.S.C. 1857(h)), section 508 of the Clean Water Act (33 U.S.C. 1368), Safe Drinking Water Act, Executive Order 11738, and the Environmental Protection Agency regulations (40 CFR Part 15).

Disclaimer

This Project is expected to be funded in part by a Maine Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan. Neither the state of Maine or nor any of its departments, agencies, or employees is, or will be, party to this Contract.

Instructions to Bidders

For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.

This Advertisement is issued by:

Owner: Great Salt Bay Sanitary District

By: Scott Abbotoni

Title: Water Division Manager

Date: February 29, 2024

