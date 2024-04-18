ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The Great Salt Bay School at 559 Main Street, Damariscotta, Maine will receive sealed qualification packages for Parking Lot Reconfiguration until 2 PM Local Time on May 6, 2024 at the Superintendence Office for AOS 93, 767 Main Street, Damariscotta, Maine, at which time and place all qualification packages will be publicly opened.

The project consists of demolition of an existing parking lot with sidewalks and an existing bus loop; construction of a reconfigured parking area and bus loop with improved vehicular and pedestrian circulation; establishment of a student drop off area; construction of raised crosswalks; and construction of new sidewalks. The site design consists of curbing (new and reused as available), bituminous parking and drive aisles, bituminous sidewalks, raised crosswalks, flush crosswalk, site lighting and underground electric and striping.

For additional project information, contact Joseph Marden, Sitelines, PA at (207) 725-1200.

Documents may be obtained by contacting Sitelines, PA at (207) 725-1200 or by emailing Joseph Marden, P.E. at jmarden@sitelinespa.com. The documents may be reviewed by appointment only at Great Salt Bay School located at 559 Main Street, Damariscotta, Maine.

