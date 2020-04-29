ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Rich Wellman

Separate sealed BIDS for the High Meadow MPR Rehab Project located at 10 Meadow Court, Damariscotta, Maine, for the Owner/Client will be received at the office of John Morris Architects, 49 Mechanic Street, Camden, Maine until 12:00 P.M. local time Wednesday, May 20, 2020, and then at the said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The BIDDING DOCUMENTS may be purchased and/or examined at the office of the Architect, John Morris Architects, 49 Mechanic Street, Camden, Maine, 04843 (207-236-8321) for a non-refundable fee of $50.00. Only those companies who have obtained digital or hard copy Bidding Documents and are listed on the project’s “Plan Holders List” are eligible to submit a bid proposal on this project.

Documents may also be examined ONLINE at:

– Construction Summary of Maine – www.constructionsummary.com

– Construction Market Data Group – www.cmdgroup.com

A bid security will be required consisting of a 5 percent (5%) Bid Bond or a Certified Check in lieu of the Bid Bond is required, as well as Performance and Payment Bonds, each in the amount of 100% of the value of the work.

Scope of Work Summary: The following is a general scope of work intended to clarify the extent of the project. It is not a complete description of work. Contractor shall visit the site; review the Plans and Specifications for the full extent of work. The project includes renovations at 23 apartments in seven buildings, and in a community building.

1. Repair parking lots and walkways, repair or overlay selected areas, seal and stripe lots. Correct drainage issues on site.

2. Replace two precast stair units. Remove two damaged patio slabs and replace with new units. Replace dumpster slabs with new slabs. Construct stockades to shield dumpsters from view.

3. Replace all pole lights including new underground wiring, and exterior lighting at front and rear doors of each unit.

4. Replace existing roofing with new on 5 1/2 buildings.

5. Replace vinyl siding and damaged or missing fascia. Paint all fascia.

6. Install attic draft stops.

7. Replace exterior doors as needed.

8. Conduct engineering study to recommend balancing and additional heat controls. Replace hot water storage tanks.

9. Replace carpet and vinyl flooring in dwelling units. Replace plumbing fixtures, cabinets, and appliances not recently updated.

10. Add one accessible washer and dryer to the laundry in the Community Building. Remove a post which impedes wheelchair access to the building, and replace the entrance door to the building.

11. Undertake modifications to two apartment units for handicap accessibility.

12. Replace sign at entrance to complex.

Substantial completion should occur by November 10, 2020.

A Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at High Meadow Apartments located at 10 Meadow Court, Damariscotta, Maine. This will be the only time contractors will be able to visit the site to review existing conditions prior to submitting a bid. Meet at the Community Building on campus.

April 27, 2020

